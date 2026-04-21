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Splatoon Raiders Is Releasing On July 23

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And Nintendo made a single player extraction shooter, for squids.

After a really long silence, Nintendo has finally revealed the release date for Splatoon Raiders.

As shared by Wario64 from the Nintendo Today app, Splatoon Raiders is releasing on July 23, 2026. Nintendo’s Splatoon team announced this spinoff as recently as June 2025, so it’s roughly been a year.

It’s also been confirmed that Splatoon Raiders will retail for $ 49.99 on digital, and it will have special Splatoon Raiders themed amiibo for all three members of Deep Cut.

The trailer has finally provided the details we have been looking for. And Nintendo is clear in calling it “a single-player-focused Splatoon game!” But, by all accounts, this appears to be an extraction shooter.

While Deep Cut help you in semi aquatic vehicles, your player character, the Mechanic, takes on Salmonoids to find salvage and treasure. And as a Mechanic, you can tinker with the items you use, or build new ones from scratch, with stuff they you pick up with each raid.

It all looks really exciting, and hints at a genuinely different Splatoon experience. You can watch the latest trailer below.

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