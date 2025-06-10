Splatoon Raiders Announced By Nintendo

Nintendo has never been above doing things “at their own pace,” and we’ve seen that plenty during the Nintendo Switch era. However, today, they proved they would do it during the Switch 2 era as well. You see, fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of a brand-new Nintendo Direct, as they want to see all the new games that’ll be announced for the new system that’ll arrive either this year or next. However, instead of doing that today, The Big N dropped a trailer for a spinoff game in a fan-favorite franchise. They revealed Splatoon Raiders, and it looks really interesting.

Admittedly, the trailer below is split into two parts. The first part is the reveal of Splatoon Raiders, where we see Deep Cut on a helicopter that gets wrecked, and they end up in a place known as the Spirhalite Islands. While there, they meet a brand new Inkling who is a mechanic, and that is who players play as. As for what you’ll do on the islands, we’re not fully sure. We know that there’s something there that caused the Deep Cut helicopter to crash, and just as important, we know that your new protagonist will be wielding ink weapons to take on foes. One of those foes is teased at the end of the trailer segment.

The spinoff title is also clearly single-player in focus, which makes sense, as this feels like the various DLC content we’ve gotten in the past, mixed with the single-player campaigns that the trilogy has had so far.

Hey, everyone—you might have seen this in the Nintendo Today! app, but we thought you might want to hear it straight from the squid's beak: SRL has prepared a little trailer for you. Take a look! pic.twitter.com/sOEaHor5yX — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) June 10, 2025

The reason that this might be so surprising to many isn’t that this is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2, but the fact that we’re getting this before the official 4th entry. Perhaps Nintendo wants to space things out once again so that the main titles aren’t stacked up too close to one another.

However, for those who want some classic franchise action, Version 10 has been announced for the third game, and it’ll feature new weapons, new locations to have fun at, and even new things to win the more you play.

The team at Squid Research Labs even highlighted how, if you play the game on Nintendo Switch 2, you’ll get the chance to see just how much smoother and crisper the game runs, which is very much like what’s going on with all the other Switch titles that you play on Switch 2.

So, squid kid, it looks like your journey is just beginning!