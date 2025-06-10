Nintendo Provides A Fix For A Switch 2 Battery Issue

The Nintendo Switch 2 is finally here. For Nintendo fans, this has been a long wait to endure. We knew at the start of this year that the console was coming. In April, we received our Nintendo Direct presentation, which fully detailed the new console hardware and some of the games coming to it. But the big date on so many fans’ minds was June 5, 2025, the day we would get the console in our hands. Now, it appears that you may need to return units carefully.

It seems like there might be some battery issues with the Switch 2. In particular, thanks to Dexerto, we’re finding that one of the issues you might encounter is annoying but not necessarily harmful. Nintendo has taken to its official support website to alert users on how to potentially fix incorrect battery charge indicators or percentage displays on the Switch 2.

It’s a lengthy process, so we’ll list down the steps as indicated by Nintendo below. However, the frustrating part here is that Nintendo notes you may need to repeat the process several times. The problem might not fix itself simply by following the steps below once.

Nintendo Official Steps To Resolve Battery Issue

Ensure the console has the latest system update. Set all three Auto-Sleep mode settings to Never. How to set Auto-Sleep mode settings to Never From the HOME Menu select System Settings . Scroll down the options on the left and select Sleep Mode . Set “Auto-Sleep (Playing on System Screen)”, “Auto-Sleep (Connected to TV)”, and “Auto-Sleep (Playing Media Content)” to Never .

Connect the AC adapter directly to the console. Allow the console to charge until the battery is 100% fully charged, or until the console has been charging for at least three hours. Leave the console alone and connected to the AC adapter for an additional hour. When an hour has passed, disconnect the AC adapter from the console and allow the console to display the HOME Menu for approximately three to four hours. The remaining battery life must be depleted as much as possible. Once the battery charge is almost depleted, power off the console and leave it alone for at least 30 minutes. Repeat steps 3 through 6 several times. The battery charge indicator will improve gradually by repeating this process several times.

However, there might be a far bigger problem at play for some units. We don’t know how widespread this issue is. But as Dexerto pointed out, some users are finding that their Nintendo Switch 2 units have a bulge on the back of the device. More specifically, it’s around the area of the battery, which suggests a swollen battery. That can be very harmful. According to a user on Reddit who shared an image of their Nintendo Switch 2 with the problem, Nintendo support advised them to shut the console off, put it back in the packaging, and return it to them as soon as possible. If left, there could be a fire risk.

Hopefully, this is not a widespread problem, as we can imagine the headache that players will have to endure when they are forced to send their units back for a fix. If you haven’t done so already, it’s best to monitor your Switch 2 battery to see if it’s starting to swell.