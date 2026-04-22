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What Is Call Of Duty’s Status On Game Pass?

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Pray that Microsoft does not alter the Call of Duty deal again.

The Call of Duty team has explained the status of Call Of Duty games on Game Pass.

Microsoft just dropped the prices for Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. They also shared this announcement:

Beginning this year, future Call of Duty titles won’t join Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass at launch.

So Game Pass is no longer for getting each annual Call of Duty game as they come out. But Call of Duty will still have a presence on Game Pass.

The Official Call of Duty Twitter account explained it like so:

Game Pass continues to be an awesome place for players to discover games, including Call of Duty. Our focus remains unchanged: to deliver the best possible Call of Duty game experience for players across every platform.

We’ll continue to support Game Pass through catalog titles and with new Call of Duty games on Ultimate the following holiday after launch (about a year later).

Jez Corden had previously claimed that new Call of Duty games were actually harming Game Pass, adding a flip side to the perception that Game Pass hurt Call of Duty sales.

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