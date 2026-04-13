Rumor: Xbox Could Remove Call of Duty From Game Pass – But Not For The Reasons You Think

So much for the gamers being right.

Jez Corden has dropped a huge rumor about Call of Duty and Game Pass in his latest Xbox 2 Jez and Stuff podcast.

Jez was asked by a viewer if Game Pass is still Xbox’s priority as they’re preparing to launch Helix. Jez said this:

Maybe. I mean, it’ll be interesting to see like if Call of Duty if they take Call of Duty out of Game Pass this year, which is a possibility from what I’ve heard.

While most gamers believe Game Pass is hurting Call of Duty sales, Jez is surprisingly singing a different tune.

Regarding the recent financial report, Jez clarified that gaming revenue was down in the last quarter because of Call of Duty as a whole, including on PlayStation.

Jez also shared some surprising insight about Game Pass metrics. Apparently, Call of Duty makes so much money that it takes the lion’s share of the credit for Game Pass revenue.

That’s reflected in the hours subscribers play Call of Duty and buy added content. But this also means other games don’t get credit for Game Pass revenue.

So it’s actually Call of Duty that’s hurting Game Pass, by undermining its business model.