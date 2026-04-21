Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories PC Fan Project Pulled From YouTube

Development will still continue, on the down low.

Rockstar seems to have taken action on another Grand Theft Auto fan project once again.

Two months ago, fans announced a Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories 20th Anniversary fan project, to bring the game to PC. This week, they made this update on Telegram, shared on the /GTA subreddit by user wrighteghe7:

Unfortunately, YouTube has removed all videos from our channel at the publisher’s request due to copyright policies. We value this Telegram channel and our community dearly, so we must take safety precautions to prevent any further issues.

To minimize the risk of this channel being blocked, we will be posting content less frequently for the time being.

Please stay with us — we’ll do our best to keep you updated, but in a safer manner. Thank you for your support and understanding!

As a reminder, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories originally released on the PlayStation Portable on October 31, 2006. We’ll see how this fan project moves forward from here.