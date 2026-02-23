Gameranx

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories Is Getting A Native PC Port From The Community

We’ll see if this fangame makes it to release.

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories is getting a 20th anniversary release, but not from Rockstar Games.

As shared by Besk Infinity, a Russian mod team named White Trash Games is making a native port to PC.

This port is being reverse engineered and will have a lot of special features.

On the content end, they are adding in content from the PlayStation 2 version, that was not in the PlayStation Portable version. They’re also adding in content that was cut from all the game releases.

On the controls end, it will have full keyboard and mouse support. It remains to be seen if it will also have support for things like gyro and trackpads, like those found on the Steam Deck.

They also promise 60 FPS, but it doesn’t look like they’re upscaling the graphics to go up to 4K. But given the age of the RenderWare engine used for its graphics, they probably had to go for a stylized graphics approach anyway.

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories was originally released in October, so expect it to come out that month this year.

