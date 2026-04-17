Paramount’s Call Of Duty Movie Scheduled For June 30, 2028

Paramount has finally committed to making their Call of Duty Movie.

The studio first announced that they struck a deal to make the movie with Activision in September 2025. While that’s well after Microsoft bought Activision, this deal could have been in the works for far before that.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount has announced the movie’s release date: June 30, 2028. Taylor Sheridan has been tapped as screenwriter, and Pete Berg will be directing.

Interestingly, Steven Spielberg once pitched a Call of Duty movie in 2015 to Activision, but Activision backed out rather than agreeing to give him total control of the project.

That would have been a full circle moment, as Spielberg produced Medal of Honor, contributing to its concept and storyline. One can definitely thread a line between Saving Private Ryan to the 1st Medal of Honor and Call of Duty video games.

In 2025, we don’t even know if this Call of Duty film will be set in modern day, going back to the past, or trying some of everything. And that’ll be interesting to see in due time.