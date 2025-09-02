Paramount Skydance Strikes A Deal To Secure A Call of Duty Movie Adaptation

For a long time, whenever we saw a movie adaptation from a popular video game franchise come out, they were far from stellar. A lot was missing from the source material, more often than not, and changes galore! We saw so many lackluster films come out that it left us grimacing more often than not when we learned that another IP was picked up. That has changed as of late, and now Call of Duty is the next IP to get a royal movie adaptation treatment.

Something happened in the past few years. Whatever it was, that thing that needed to be clicked had happened. We’re seeing some success at the box office with these adaptations. Even television series are doing great with their various video game-adapted shows. So, there’s far less of a grimace and more cautious optimism from new IPs being picked up as a movie or television series.

Call of Duty Has A Film Deal

We reported recently that there was a rumor of Paramount being interested in picking up Call of Duty. Now, thanks to Variety, we found out that a deal had been made. There is a Call of Duty movie in the works at Paramount Skydance. This film currently lacks any information to showcase what is happening or who will be attached to the project.

We’re not even sure of the value of this deal. But, as Variety noted, while this deal is to make a movie, there is potential for expansion across film and TV. Ultimately, it will be determined what happens with the IP next after this film debuts. Of course, there are quite a few different games from the franchise that could be picked up and used as a source material for the movie.

That said, Call of Duty campaigns already feel like a big blockbuster movie in themselves. So, we’re sure that there are plenty of opportunities here to make a movie that aligns well with the source material and is still a treat for audiences that are not well-versed in the world of gaming.

Again, right now, all we know is that there is a deal. We’ll have to wait a bit longer to see who is attached and if there are any particular games or even series from the Call of Duty franchise that are being used as the basis for this movie’s narrative.