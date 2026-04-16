Saros’ Gets Full PS5 Pro PSSR 60 FPS Enhancements – But Will Still Run 30 FPS Cutscenes

Housemarque has set expectations on what to expect with Saros on PS5 Pro.

The game is launching with support for the updated PSSR that was rolled out on PS5 Pro last month. Housemarque promises visuals so sharp they are indistinguishable from native 4K.

They also increased the base render resolution, which means the game already renders at higher graphical quality before upscaling is applied. What this means is that Saros on PS5 Pro will always look better than on PS5.

Saros runs at 60 FPS even on the base PS5, and that will be consistent on PS5 Pro. But Housemarque also clarified that the game will switch to 30 FPS for cinematics, also on all PS5 consoles.

And this should only stand to reason, as cinematics do not need higher framerates for split second reaction. This allows Housemarque to provide the highest quality visuals for cinematics as possible.

Housemarque also promises 3D audio, haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and fast SSD driven loadtimes. You can watch the PS5 Pro trailer below.