Rumor: Starfield Has Received A Rating For Nintendo Switch 2

At least it confirms that Bethesda is working on it.

Starfield seems to have received a rating for the Switch 2.

As reported by Universo Nintendo, Taiwan Entertainment Software Rating Information (TESRI) gave the game a rating of 15+ for Nintendo’s console.

This rating is comparable to ESRB’s T is for Teen rating, indicating themes like violence, crude language, etc. We have to clarify we could not independently verify that the rating exists on TESRI’s website.

It’s possible that we were just unable to navigate the site to find the rating properly, or that TESRI hid the rating because it came out accidentally. Either way, we thought it was worth mentioning.

Last month, Nate the Hate claimed that the Switch 2 port was still in the works but ‘it hasn’t been a smooth process.’ It’s possible that Microsoft and Nintendo are working on it together right now, between Bethesda, Nvidia, and possibly Shiver.

So this may not necessarily be a sign that the game is coming soon. At least it confirms that Bethesda wants to deliver their seafaring space exploration game to Nintendo’s portable too.