Rumor: Cross Your Fingers, Starfield Is Still In Development For The Switch 2

If No Man’s Sky Can do it…

Bethesda is reportedly still trying to bring Starfield to the Switch 2.

Nate The Hate shared this update on Twitter:

It’s in development but it hasn’t been a smooth process. Cross fingers and hope for the best.

Bethesda just announced that Starfield is coming to the PlayStation 5 next month. As you may remember, Sony tried to make Starfield a launch exclusive, but Microsoft swooped in and purchased Bethesda to stop that from happening.

Bethesda pivoted to make Starfield a PC and Xbox Series X|S exclusive in 2023. However, Microsoft pivoted on its strategy to start bringing their own games to PS5.

However, what many fans may not remember is that there were also a lot of rumors raising doubts that Bethesda could bring Starfield to PS5 because of struggles with development.

We can speculate on what struggles Bethesda had with the PlayStation 5 and could have on the Switch 2, but we won’t know for sure until they make an announcement.