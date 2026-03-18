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Starfield Coming To PS5 April 7, Alongside Free Lanes Update & Terran Armada DLC

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It’s time to get that Xbox tax tariff exemption.

Starfield is finally confirmed coming to PS5 this April 7.

It’s available to pre-order now on PlayStation Store, with the same options as other stores for the Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, and Digital Upgrade.

Both the upgrade and Deluxe Edition will come with Terran Armada, a new story DLC. But it can also be purchased separately for $ 9.99.

The Armada is a new faction that consider themselves the ‘true’ children of Earth, and are out targeting innocent settlements with robot armies. To fight this war, you’ll have to learn what their plans are.

Also releasing is a free update to all players called Free Lanes. We can’t cover all the new features added here, but it gives you more choices to upgrade your powers, your spaceships, your settlements, etc.

Free Lanes and Terran Armada are also coming out on April 7, making the PS5 launch a major event for all Starfield players. You can watch Bethesda’s deep dive below.

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