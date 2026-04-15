Rumor: Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Dev Leenzee Games Has Closed, With Founder Already Starting A New Studio

The studio seems to have fallen to infighting.

There’s a disturbing new report that Wuchang: Fallen Feathers studio Leenzee Games may have effectively closed down.

As reported by SavePoint Gaming, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers director Xia Siyuan was dismissed before the Chinese New Year. Leenzee won’t confirm this, but multiple outlets claim this rumor is true.

After Siyuan’s dismissal, the dev team was dissolved, after devs declined being moved into outsourcing. These devs are apparently waiting for redistribution.

Siyuan has also reportedly founded a new studio already, but these claims are perplexing. We know that Wuchang: Fallen Feathers had a successful launch, and there was even a rumor it already started making its next game thanks to their Game Pass contract.

It sounds like there was a falling out between Leenzee and the dev team, that isn’t necessarily related to financial issues. But if everyone continues to stay silent about this situation, we won’t get any clarity on it anytime soon.