GTA Online $ 1 Million Dollar Big Spender Rumor Debunked; Data Was Actually About A Huge Holiday Payday

One GTA Online ‘finding’ from yesterday has been debunked.

Insider Gaming reported that there as a single gamer who bought $ 1 million in Shark Cards, in a single transaction. As we pointed out, such a transaction should have raised red flags in Take-Two, if some illicit activity such as money laundering could be involved.

Today, videotech shared this debunking, care of Mattmo831 at GTAForums:

the “1 million dollar whale” is false. That is just that specific card. Every few months they refresh store ID’s on xbox / playstation of the shark cards.

Those totals are the most spent on that specific store ID shark card. Therefore the christmas 2020 shark card promo was their best booking.

Not one singular person buying $1 million of shark cards for Christmas

It’s certainly reassuring that GTA Online didn’t become subject to some real life criminal enterprises, and yes we see the irony of it all.

For those curious, Rockstar ran a huge Holiday Bonuses Event in Christmas 2020, netting them one of the biggest paydays in video game history.