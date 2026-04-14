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Rumor: One GTA Online Player Spent $ 1 Million In Shark Cards In A Single Transaction

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Red flags much?

Insider Gaming reported on an odd discovery in the recent GTA Online leaks.

As a reminder, Rockstar recently confirmed that they were subject to a 3rd party data breach. The hacker group Shinyhunters leaked the data after Rockstar and Take-Two declined to pay their bounty.

As reported by Insider Gaming, the leaks revealed that a single GTA Online player bought $ 1 million in Shark Cards in a single day.

More than that, this apparently occurred in a single transaction. We should clarify that since this is leaked information, this could be missing context and isn’t verified.

If this really happened, it should have raised red flags around Rockstar and Take-Two. One questions what payment processor would accept a single $ 1 million transaction.

And what Take-Two should be worried about is that this could be a case of money laundering. Valve took actions to crash its Counter-Strike 2 cosmetics market last October 2025, ostensibly for that reason.

Rockstar and Take-Two never talked about this incident in public, but they may have to address it if there’s some potential issue with financial regulation.

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