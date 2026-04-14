Rumor: Naughty Dog’s 3rd Game After Intergalactic And Uncharted Is The Last Of Us 3

None of these games might come to PS5 at this point.

It looks like the 3rd game Naughty Dog is working on right now is The Last Of Us 3.

A few hours ago, Daniel Richtman reacted to a tweet that claimed that it’s the 3rd game they’re working on, aside from Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet and a new Uncharted game.

Of course, everyone knows that the studio is working on Intergalactic announced last December 2024. Rumors about what else they are working on have swirled simply because Naughty Dog won’t announce it.

Last March 2025, Neil Druckmann said ‘don’t bet on there being more The Last of Us.’ But that hasn’t stopped the rumors.

In the same month, a rumor came out that they were actually working on The Last Of Us 3. More recently, a former Naughty Dog employee confirmed they were making a new Uncharted and hinted at a 3rd game.

These would all be great news for Naughty Dog fans. But at this point, it’s highly unlikely these games are coming to the PS5. At least they could be cross-platform games with the PS6, but there’s doubts even Intergalactic will make it to PS5.