Rumor: Naughty Dog Could Be Working On A New Uncharted Game Right Now – And Also A Third Game

Naughty Dog could be discreetly working on a lot of games right now.

Naughty Dog appears to be working on a new Uncharted… and also a secret third game.

Yesterday, The Last Of Us Online director Vinit Agarwal revealed what happened when the game was cancelled. But he also shared what was going in Naughty Dog at the time.

Vinit said that Naughty Dog had at least two single player projects when he left. Consequently, Daniel Richtman previously stated that Naughty Dog had three games in development.

We know that one of those games is Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. The other game, which is headed by Shaun Escayg, is suspected to be a new Uncharted.

And that’s because Escayg was found taking a photo in an old fort in Trinidad & Tobago, which he captioned as ‘research.’ Escayg knew what he was doing, but skirted the line just enough to say Uncharted without actually naming it.

As for that third game, that could have been the cancelled The Last of Us Online. But there could also be a third game in development that we don’t know anything about it.

It’s even possible it’s a multiplayer title, albeit that seems unlikely now. But we’ll see if Naughty Dog surprises us someday.