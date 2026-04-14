It’s Official: Xbox First Look For Metro 2039 Scheduled For April 16

So is Sony going to have an event too?

Microsoft just made it official.

They made this announcement in Xbox Newswire:

This Thursday, April 16, we’ll be debuting Xbox First Look: Metro 2039 with 4A Games & Deep Silver – a digital-only broadcast offering a world-premiere look at the next title in the beloved post-apocalyptic first-person shooter series.

The show will be broadcast on YouTube on April 16, 2026, 10 AM PT.

Rumors about the show started coming out last weekend and then broke yesterday.

There was a rumor that 4A cancelled Metro 4, but at least since February 2024, the studio claimed that the 4th game was still in development.

Of course it’s unlikely that they cancelled the game 2 years ago only to be ready to release it now. It is possible that the game went through changes and they reused a lot of what they already built.

There’s also a rumor that Sony will have a 3rd party State of Play on the same day. The funniest outcome to this, of course, is if Metro 2039 is in that show too.