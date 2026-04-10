Rumor: New Metro 2033 Game Will Be Announced Next Week

Six years is definitely enough time to make this game.

We may finally be getting news about the next Metro 2033 game soon.

Yesterday, AlexandreNGamR came out of nowhere to make claims about Sony’s State of Play events. Whether it was coincidence or not, he managed to share the same rumors Jason Schreier shared hours earlier.

Today, he shared this new tidbit:

For those like me who appreciate the franchise, a new Metro game is expected to be announced next week.

We have been waiting for the next Metro game for some time. 4A Games released the sequels Metro: Last Light in 2013 and Metro Exodus in 2019. 4A announced they were making the next game in 2020, bringing back the author of the original novel, Dmitry Glukhovsky.

We have been waiting on that 4th game for some time. We last reported on 4A making another unannounced game aside from this one last March 2025.

Surely, six games is more than enough time for 4A to get this next game ready to release soon.