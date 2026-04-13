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Rumor: Metro 2039 To Be Revealed In Xbox Show This April 16 – Will It Clash With A State Of Play?

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Curiouser and curiouser.

The next Metro 2033 video game could be revealed this week at an Xbox event, but in some strange circumstances.

AlexandreNGamR said that a new game announcement was forthcoming last week. Today, Jez Corden shared this teaser in an episode of Septic Sauce’s podcast:

…Xbox might have a little something next week as well, actually.

And Jez made it clear that it was a little event that’s separate from any possible Sony events. Nate The Hate replied to this with this claim:

The Microsoft show will broadcast on April 16th & is the venue of choice for the Metro 2039 reveal. I don’t know the branding of the show.

Before anyone asks: No, I have not been able to confirm the previously rumored State of Play date information yet.

Nate shared the State of Play rumor for April 16 but he clarified he wasn’t sure about it then either.

The last thing Sony and Microsoft will want to do is run shows at the same time, especially if the next Metro is also coming to PS5. It just makes all of these rumors seem strange.

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