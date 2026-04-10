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Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse Brings Us To France – To Fight The Spectre Of Joan of Arc

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So are we fighting Quasimodo too?

Konami and Evil Empire have shared the latest trailer for Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse, complete with commentary.

To quote Evil Empire’s Matt Haughton from the trailer:

We first worked on this beloved franchise with Return to Castlevania DLC for Dead Cells.

Since then, we’ve moved away from our roguelike roots and have been busy building a brand new 2D action adventure game.

We did find it interesting that Matt didn’t refer to it as a Metroidvania. Thought that’s the expected format since it’s not a roguelike, neither Evil Empire or Konami have brought the name up.

The trailer also reveals our unnamed lady Belmont is in France, fighting haunted versions of their famous figures. We get introduced to a gigantic version of Joan of Arc, which is interesting since she was apparently burned at the stake.

It did make us wonder if they will add more historical or fictional French characters in the game. Will we fight Robespierre’s and Marie Antoinette’s heads too? Or will we be meeting the likes of Bluebeard and Quasimodo?

You can watch the latest trailer below.

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