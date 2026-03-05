Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse Is Being Made By Dead Cells’ Studios, But It Won’t Be A Roguelike/Roguelite

It sounds like this will be a proper Metroidvania.

Konami has made a necessary update on Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse weeks after it was originally announced.

The game was originally revealed as a part of last month’s State of Play. At the time, the fans were reticent because they revealed that the game was being developed by Evil Empire and Motion Twin.

Both studios made the roguelike game Dead Cells and worked with Konami on some Castlevania DLC for the game. Evil Empire made the roguelike spinoff The Rogue Prince of Persia for Ubisoft.

So it was natural to assume that this was also a roguelike spinoff. But a Konami spokesperson said otherwise.

Konami Head of Communications for the Americas Tommy Williams said this to The Verge:

Castlevania Belmont’s Curse is a 2D Action-Exploration game where players can freely explore vast, elaborately crafted maps. It is not a roguelike or roguelite game.

If this now piques your interest, you can watch the game’s official trailer below.