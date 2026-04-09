Playground Shares The First Six Minutes Of Forza Horizon 6 – And Explains What It’s All About

Playground Games has revealed the first six minutes of Forza Horizon 6.

They already talked about it in the Xbox Developer Direct from the start of the year. In keeping with the game premise, you are not a professional racer, but a tourist who was given the chance to participate in a festival driving event.

Playground Games’ developers also appeared in the latest episode of the Official Xbox Podcast to explain what is going on here. They wanted players to get a feel of the regular gameplay experience of exploring Japan, alongside the festival experience itself.

So the first race in the introduction is a simple introduction to Japan, that caps off as you drive alongside a bullet train. The 3rd race is a car meet, the kind you saw in The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift.

The 2nd and 4th races are festival events, also set in different races in different parts of Japan.

You can watch the first six minutes of Forza Horizon 6 below.