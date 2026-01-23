Forza Horizon 6 Might Be The Greatest Virtual Tourist Ad For Japan

It’s actually a lot more than you can do visiting Tokyo for a week, even a month.

Playground Games has given fans a taste of what Forza Horizon 6 will be all about.

Early rumors correctly predicted it would be set in Japan, and that it was releasing May 19, but only for PC and Xbox Series X|S. PlayStation 5 will get the game later this year.

Now, we understand that Playground is making their most immersive racing experience ever. You don’t start the game as a novice racer, but as a tourist who just ends up in the Horizon Festival.

As you build your career, you will start building roots in this virtual Japan as you get to own and build a plot of land called the Estate.

Another aspect of the game is the level of fidelity and detail it will have to recreating Tokyo. You will even have a journal which records progress as stamp mementos in your notebook.

The way Playground Games talks about it, it’s like they’ve built an entire advertisement for tourists to visit Tokyo, Japan itself. You’ll go to the fabled Daikoku car meets, but no word for now if you’ll also reach Gunma to recreate Initial D’s iconic races.

Lastly, it’s not a Gundam.