Rumor: Forza Horizon 6 Releasing May 19

We may already know the release details for Forza Horizon 6.

As reported by XboxEra, Twitter user XBOXF10 shared an image that is apparently a popup screen from Forza Horizon 5. XboxEra was unable to make this pop-up appear for themselves, but that doesn’t necessarily debunk the rumor.

The pop-up claims that Forza Horizon 6 starts in early access in May 15, and then launches on May 19, for PC and Xbox Series X|S. Premium Edition owners get these extras:

Early Access – Play 4 days early starting May 15th,

VIP Membership

Welcome Pack

Car Pass

Time Attack Car Pack

Italian Passion Car Pack (coming post-launch)

2 Premium Expansions (coming post-launch)

If you pre-order the game, you also get a cherry red tuned Ferrari J50, in game of course.

The elephant in the room to all this is that Forza Horizon 6 will be in the Xbox Developer Direct next week. So if this rumor is true, we only got it a week in advance.