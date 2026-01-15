Rumor: Forza Horizon 6 Releasing May 19

We may already know the release details for Forza Horizon 6.
As reported by XboxEra, Twitter user XBOXF10 shared an image that is apparently a popup screen from Forza Horizon 5. XboxEra was unable to make this pop-up appear for themselves, but that doesn’t necessarily debunk the rumor.
The pop-up claims that Forza Horizon 6 starts in early access in May 15, and then launches on May 19, for PC and Xbox Series X|S. Premium Edition owners get these extras:
- Early Access – Play 4 days early starting May 15th,
- VIP Membership
- Welcome Pack
- Car Pass
- Time Attack Car Pack
- Italian Passion Car Pack (coming post-launch)
- 2 Premium Expansions (coming post-launch)
If you pre-order the game, you also get a cherry red tuned Ferrari J50, in game of course.
The elephant in the room to all this is that Forza Horizon 6 will be in the Xbox Developer Direct next week. So if this rumor is true, we only got it a week in advance.