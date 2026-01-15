Gameranx

Rumor: Forza Horizon 6 Releasing May 19

by

Nobody tell the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.

We may already know the release details for Forza Horizon 6.

As reported by XboxEra, Twitter user XBOXF10 shared an image that is apparently a popup screen from Forza Horizon 5. XboxEra was unable to make this pop-up appear for themselves, but that doesn’t necessarily debunk the rumor.

The pop-up claims that Forza Horizon 6 starts in early access in May 15, and then launches on May 19, for PC and Xbox Series X|S. Premium Edition owners get these extras:

  • Early Access – Play 4 days early starting May 15th,
  • VIP Membership
  • Welcome Pack
  • Car Pass
  • Time Attack Car Pack
  • Italian Passion Car Pack (coming post-launch)
  • 2 Premium Expansions (coming post-launch)

If you pre-order the game, you also get a cherry red tuned Ferrari J50, in game of course.

The elephant in the room to all this is that Forza Horizon 6 will be in the Xbox Developer Direct next week. So if this rumor is true, we only got it a week in advance.

