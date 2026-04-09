Rumor: Nintendo Is Already Working On A New Luigi’s Mansion Game, Complete With Amiibo

Nintendo could make a deal to sync the game and movie to release at the same time.

Nintendo is apparently already working on a Luigi’s Mansion game, and more.

Yesterday, Shpeshal Nick Baker claimed that Nintendo is pitching a Luigi’s Mansion movie to Universal Pictures and Illumination.

When someone asked Nick about a new game, he said this:

As far as I know they *are* doing a new game. Pretty sure that’s been heavily rumoured for a while

I have a very small amount of info on it. There’s also a Luigi’s Mansion amiibo planned so I’d assume that’s for the new game

True enough, we have a rumor about a new Luigi’s Mansion game as recently as last June 2025. If there really is a game in development, Nintendo could now coordinate with Universal and Illumination so that it could release close enough to capitalize with such a movie.

And a spinoff Luigi’s Mansion movie does not necessarily have to take five years. If they make a deal with Netflix or Amazon, for example, it could be a smaller scale streaming animation special, that they could finish in two to three years.

This could all depend on how far along that Luigi’s Mansion game is in development.