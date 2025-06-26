Did Luigi’s Mansion 4 Get Teased For Nintendo Switch 2?

It’s now been three weeks since the Nintendo Switch 2 launched, and gamers are slowly starting to pull away from the mindset of “I need to get one as soon as possible” and are switching to, pun intended, “I wonder what games I’ll get next?” Much like many new consoles, the Switch 2 has a somewhat limited arsenal of titles to play, not including the massive library of OG Switch titles you can play via reverse compatibility, of course. Many hope that key Nintendo franchises show up on the new consoles sooner rather than later, and Luigi’s Mansion 4 is one title that many want to see.

Enter leaker Nash Weedle, who went onto Twitter to make a vague post about Luigi’s Mansion 4 and state that it will look “amazing” on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Lo de Luigi’s Mansion 4 en Switch 2 va a ser una locura! pic.twitter.com/i1IH7boqQZ — Nash Weedle 💎 (@NWeedle) June 25, 2025

Obviously, that’s not much to go on, and it could be nothing more than the hopes of a leaker trying to be accurate. It should be noted that Weedle did post about this game last year and teased something happening on Switch 2 with the franchise. What it all means is a bit up in the air.

However, the likelihood of this game actually happening on the console is quite high. The reason for that is surprisingly simple: sales. The 3rd entry that was on the OG Nintendo Switch wasn’t just reviewed incredibly well, but it sold over 14 million units! It was seen as the highlight of the series and introduced new mechanics to help make things even more fun than before.

So, with it being such a success and Nintendo having a much better blueprint of what to do with the series to keep it rolling and feeling unique, they could easily make this one of their early-year priorities to help ensure that the Switch 2 has plenty of first-party titles for gamers to enjoy.

One thing that Nash Weedle said multiple times in his posts was about the visuals the game would have. Sure enough, as we’ve seen with certain launch titles on the Switch 2, games do look really good on the console. So, if the dev team wanted to push things to make the new “mansion” really pop and showcase the power of the ghosts that Luigi would have to deal with, the system can more than handle whatever they have in mind.

Again, all of this is speculation, but it’s something to consider as we go further into the Switch 2’s lifecycle.