Drag X Drive Gets Official Nintendo Switch 2 Release Date

With the Nintendo Switch 2 almost three weeks old, the focus of both gamers and critics turns away from the console itself and slowly turns toward all the games that will come out for it. Currently, the Switch 2 only has one “true exclusive,” but there are more on the way, including a new highly anticipated title via Donkey Kong’s latest game. However, on the Nintendo App today, The Big N decided to confirm the release date for another game that was shown during the Switch 2 Direct back in April. That title is Drag X Drive, and we can now say it’ll arrive on August 14th.

While this isn’t the biggest piece of news in terms of the games we saw from the Direct, it is an exclusive, and it does help continue to paint a picture of the console’s launch year in terms of software. Just as important, this is a “digital only” title, not unlike a certain “welcome tour” that launched alongside the Switch on June 5th. That could mean that Nintendo will “double things up” on that month so that there’s another big title awaiting players who have already finished Donkey Kong’s title.

Nintendo announced Drag X Drive releases August 14, 2025



It’s a digital only game. pic.twitter.com/NNAsQ0uZN0 — Stealth (@Stealth40k) June 24, 2025

Now, as for what Drag X Drive is, it’s another gimmick-focused game that’ll focus on the mouse controls that the Joy-Cons now have. You’ll have to move your wheelchair-bound character around via “gliding” the Joy-Cons on a surface and help them shoot a ball into the net. Just as important is the fact that this is a 3v3 title, which means you’ll not only have to be mobile, but you’ll have to play for the team and not think you can handle this all on your own.

Admittedly, not many were sure what to think of this game when it was shown in the April Nintendo Direct, but sometimes, you never know how good something is until you play it. We have heard from those who did the gameplay tour with the Nintendo Switch 2 and had positive things to say about the game, so we’ll see how it all plays out.

Regardless, with yet another title getting its release date announced, you have to wonder if Nintendo is making announcements like this for DK’s game so that they can have a big Nintendo Direct next month. It does sound plausible, and if it does happen, gamers will be hanging onto every announcement that they make.