Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Metroid Prime 4 Beyond Ad Points To It Being “Out Now”

by

Um…that’s not right…

Hilarity is something that can’t be lost in the gaming industry. Sometimes, things don’t go right, and it’s okay to laugh at them in the right contexts. You know, like a game glitch being accidentally left in that makes things go wonky in a funny way. Or, the comedy can be built into the game, and you enjoy it because of how it makes you feel. A certain “hilarity” that is going on right now with Nintendo is that their upcoming title, Metroid Prime 4 Beyond, is making people do a double-take because they don’t exactly know what’s happening.

The game itself is a “cursed project” in some respects. Originally unveiled at E3 2017, the game was meant to show that “Samus Aran was finally back” and that they wanted to give her the game she deserved after a few…botched attempts. The problem, though, was that the teaser trailer didn’t show anything, and so fans waited for more. Then they waited…and waited…AND WAITED…only to find out that the original team behind the game was let go, and the title was returned to Retro Studios, who made the original trilogy on the GameCube and the Wii.

Fast forward to now, and we know Metroid Prime 4 Beyond is coming out this year. We just don’t know when. But, in the UK, there are banners going up that apparently say the game is “out now.” Say what?

Just to be clear, these aren’t CGI banners; they’re the real deal. There was even another post that showed a person looking weirdly at the banner, as they didn’t know what to make of it either.

The good news here is that we might know what’s going on. No, the game isn’t getting shadow-dropped, though that would be funny for various reasons. A different picture of the banners shows the one with Samus next to the one with Mario for his racing title. That one also has the “out now” tag on it, and it looks exactly the same as the one that Samus has on hers. More than likely, this was just a funny glitch that happened, and no one caught it as they put it up.

One of the reasons we feel comfortable saying that this highly anticipated game isn’t coming out within the next month is that Nintendo would’ve promoted it more and revealed its release date ASAP. Plus, Donkey Kong has a title coming out next month, and they wouldn’t flood the market with new titles, as that would take away the sales from each.

Recent Videos

100 Brand NEW Games Announced in 2025

100 Brand NEW Games Announced in 2025
FBC: Firebreak - Before You Buy

FBC: Firebreak - Before You Buy
Nintendo Switch 2: 7 Things We TESTED

Nintendo Switch 2: 7 Things We TESTED
20 INSANELY FAST Games That FORCE YOU TO THINK FAST

20 INSANELY FAST Games That FORCE YOU TO THINK FAST
Switch 2: 10 Tips & Tricks You PROBABLY DIDN'T KNOW

Switch 2: 10 Tips & Tricks You PROBABLY DIDN'T KNOW
10 AA Games That Were ALMOST A MASTERPIECE

10 AA Games That Were ALMOST A MASTERPIECE
10 Games That Were Also EXPECTED TO FAIL

10 Games That Were Also EXPECTED TO FAIL
The Alters - Before You Buy

The Alters - Before You Buy
GAMESTOP MAKES BIG DECISION, GTA 6 MUSIC LEAK? & MORE

GAMESTOP MAKES BIG DECISION, GTA 6 MUSIC LEAK? & MORE
Category: Tag: , , , ,