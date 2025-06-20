Metroid Prime 4 Beyond Ad Points To It Being “Out Now”

Hilarity is something that can’t be lost in the gaming industry. Sometimes, things don’t go right, and it’s okay to laugh at them in the right contexts. You know, like a game glitch being accidentally left in that makes things go wonky in a funny way. Or, the comedy can be built into the game, and you enjoy it because of how it makes you feel. A certain “hilarity” that is going on right now with Nintendo is that their upcoming title, Metroid Prime 4 Beyond, is making people do a double-take because they don’t exactly know what’s happening.

The game itself is a “cursed project” in some respects. Originally unveiled at E3 2017, the game was meant to show that “Samus Aran was finally back” and that they wanted to give her the game she deserved after a few…botched attempts. The problem, though, was that the teaser trailer didn’t show anything, and so fans waited for more. Then they waited…and waited…AND WAITED…only to find out that the original team behind the game was let go, and the title was returned to Retro Studios, who made the original trilogy on the GameCube and the Wii.

Fast forward to now, and we know Metroid Prime 4 Beyond is coming out this year. We just don’t know when. But, in the UK, there are banners going up that apparently say the game is “out now.” Say what?

Just to be clear, these aren’t CGI banners; they’re the real deal. There was even another post that showed a person looking weirdly at the banner, as they didn’t know what to make of it either.

The good news here is that we might know what’s going on. No, the game isn’t getting shadow-dropped, though that would be funny for various reasons. A different picture of the banners shows the one with Samus next to the one with Mario for his racing title. That one also has the “out now” tag on it, and it looks exactly the same as the one that Samus has on hers. More than likely, this was just a funny glitch that happened, and no one caught it as they put it up.

One of the reasons we feel comfortable saying that this highly anticipated game isn’t coming out within the next month is that Nintendo would’ve promoted it more and revealed its release date ASAP. Plus, Donkey Kong has a title coming out next month, and they wouldn’t flood the market with new titles, as that would take away the sales from each.