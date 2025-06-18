Donkey Kong Bananza Direct Highlights Games Expansive Nature

When Donkey Kong Bananza was first announced for the Nintendo Switch 2 during its reveal Direct in April, many fans were excited for the simple fact that this was the first truly original DK title in many years. As in, the Wii U era had the last new game. However, after watching the Nintendo Direct that just dropped for it, fans are likely going to be excited about just how magnificent this game is shaping up to be! There’s SO MUCH to cover here, so let’s just jump right into it, okay?

The game takes place in the “underground world.” DK himself was just trying to enjoy some golden bananas when he got swept up into this underground space. A space that’s so deep that the terrain changes with each “layer” you burst through. Eventually, DK meets the “odd rock,” which leads us to our first surprise of the Direct. That “odd rock” is…ACTUALLY PAULINE!!! That’s right! It transforms into Pauline, and she asks DK to help her get to the mythical planet’s core because a wish can be granted there, and they want to use that wish to get to the surface!

Donkey Kong is all for that, so he’ll use his incredible strength to help Pauline, which is great because this world is just begging to be searched and broken apart. As we saw in the previous looks into Donkey Kong Bananza, the game is very much about using DK’s skills to find hidden parts of the world and seeking out the Golden Bananas, no matter where they hide. A nice twist, though, is that by getting these bananas, and even simple chunks of them, you can actually add new skills to DK’s arsenal or power him up so he can do more damage to foes or the terrain!

Still not enough for you? Well, within the game are four elders, and through their power and Pauline’s singing, DK…can transform! One transformation grants him even more insane strength, and the other we saw lets him fly like an ostrich! They’re limited-time transformations, but you’ll be able to recharge the meter you have for them.

You can also play co-op with a friend and let them control Pauline, who can do a special shout at enemies that hurls projectiles at them! As if all of that is not enough, the game will release with a special Donkey Kong and Pauline Amiibo on its launch date, July 17th!

When you add this all up, you get a title that is just begging to be enjoyed from top to bottom.