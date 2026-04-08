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Rumor: Nintendo Is Pitching A Luigi’s Mansion Movie Because Of Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s Success

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They need to get cameos from Dan Aykroyd and Devon Sawa.

Nintendo has big plans to expand on the Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s success. And we might already know about one of those plans.

‘Shpeshal’ Nick Baker shared this tidbit on Twitter:

The success of the Mario movies must be having quite the impact within Nintendo.

A lot of stuff in the works from what I’m hearing, I can’t talk about it all just yet, but as an example, they’re looking at pitching a Luigi’s Mansion movie.

Ironically, and we’re sure a lot of fans would agree, the Luigi’s Mansion video games may be a better fit for movie adaptations, because they have better defined narratives than the main Mario games.

Of course, one can also already imagine the possibilities of standalone movies starring Donkey Kong, Princess Peach, Yoshi, and more recently, Fox McCloud.

We also can’t disregard the real comic and box office potential of Charlie Day getting his first Hollywood starring role. So this has some real potential to even win the film critics over.

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