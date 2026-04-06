Super Mario Galaxy Movie Rakes In $ 372.5 Million Worldwide, Breaking Multiple Box Office Records

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has set new records for video game movies and animated movies.

Deadline reports that it made $ 372.5 million worldwide. For the record, that turned out to be below Super Mario Bros. Movie’s first week too. That made $ 38738 million.

Of course, that gap is hardly anything to worry about. Deadline also tallied the records it just broke. We’ll handpick some key achievements below:

Biggest box office for the year so far

The only cartoon movie franchise where the movies made over $ 350 million

5 th biggest global opening for an animated film

biggest global opening for an animated film 5th biggest global opening for a film by Universal Pictures

Hilariously, some of its achievements are going only second to Super Mario Bros. Movie and its sales records.

We won’t spoil what sequels and movies Nintendo teased at the end of the Super Mario Galaxy Movie here. But obviously you can expect even more movies from Nintendo, Illumination, and Universal Pictures in the future.