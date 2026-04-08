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Was The Halo Campaign Evolved Release Date Just Leaked?

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If that date is correct, they should make it official soon.

We may already know when Halo Campaign Evolved is coming out.

As shared on the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit by user markusfenix75, the game is releasing on July 28. However, on top of that, it will have an Early Access period starting on July 23.

All signs were already pointing to a pending release. Of course, we already knew that it was releasing this summer.

More recently, Rebs Gaming claimed that the game was content complete, and it was rated MA 15+ in Australia.

Halo Studios did not mention anything about an Early Access period, and nowadays not all online games have them, so it is a pleasant surprise.

That Early Access period will certainly be a make-or-break moment for sorts, as rumors still persist that raise FUD about Halo Studios. Hopefully, the devs were able to get it together and properly bring Halo forward to this brave new world of Microsoft Gaming.

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