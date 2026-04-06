Rumor: Halo Campaign Evolved is Content Complete

It sounds like Halo Campaign Evolved is well on its way to releasing this year.

As reported by Windows Central, Rebs Gaming claims that the game is content complete. While Microsoft revealed that it will be released this year, they haven’t given us a release date yet.

There’s rampant speculation that Halo Campaign Evolved is being scheduled to avoid GTA 6, but of course nothing is confirmed without the release date.

Rebs also claims that the game won’t have a microtransactions store. Fans started speculating about this after Microsoft and Coca-Cola revealed their Xbox Fanta collaboration. Some Fanta products will offer armor skins for Halo Campaign Evolved.

If Rebs’ rumor is true, this may mean cosmetics are unlocked in-game in some way. Alternately, it could also mean the Xbox Fanta collaboration is a one-time thing. Rebs does claim there is some armor and weapon customization.

This rumor came up at the same time former Halo Studios art director Glenn Israel made serious allegations about the company and the game’s development. But now we wait for official word from Microsoft and Halo Studios on all these rumors.