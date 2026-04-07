Halo Campaign Evolved Rated In Australia

We now have one more sign confirming that Halo Campaign Evolved is on the way very soon.

Australia’s Classification Board has rated Halo Campaign Evolved an MA 15+. It notes that the game has Strong themes and violence, online interactivity and chat.

MA 15+ is Australia’s equivalent to the ESRB’s Teen Rating. Of course, there are major differences between the two, as Teen is for consumers aged 13 years old and up. These differences certainly reflect the differences in US and Australia cultural mores and standards.

The rating lists the production company as Microsoft Studios, but does not list a release date or even platforms. Xbox already announced that the game would be coming to PlayStation 5, so unless Microsoft is planning a secret Switch 2 port there’s no surprises to be had here.

Since Halo Campaign Evolved is rumored to be content complete, we doubt that there are that much roadblocks left to its release.