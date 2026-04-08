Rumor: Tomb Raider: Legacy Of Atlantis Releasing February 2027

We have an interesting rumor about Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis.

The game was just revealed in The Game Awards 2025, alongside Tomb Raider: Catalyst. Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is the game that promises a reboot that mixes in elements from the Survivor trilogy and the classic series.

Twitter fan account Society Of Raiders shared this information:

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is rumored to be released in February 2027.

We get why the lack of a source can be a bit annoying, but we can’t share it for obvious reasons.

That’s why it’s marked as a rumor and not a fact. It’s up to you believe it or not, just keep things kind and respectful.

For what it’s worth, Amazon bought the rights to Tomb Raider from Embracer Group back in 2023. That’s relevant because Amazon is publishing Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis.

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis was originally announced for a 2026 release, but a delay to early 2027 isn’t necessarily bad news. Amazon would be right to avoid a potential bloodbath between Marvel’s Wolverine, GTA 6, or this year’s Call of Duty.