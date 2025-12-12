Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis & Catalyst Revealed

Tomb Raider fans expected something this year at The Game Awards. Fortunately, Geoff Keighley gave us a heads-up on X that something for the franchise was on the way. We just didn’t know what. Video games take the spotlight here, but we also expect a Tomb Raider live-action series to launch on Amazon Prime Video. So there was a bit of anticipation to find out just what exactly would be showcased from this franchise.

Fortunately, The Game Awards finally pulled back the veil and confirmed what’s cooking for the Tomb Raider franchise. In particular, we learned about Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis. Unfortunately, the game leaked ahead of The Game Awards, so fans already had a pretty good idea of its premise. It appears we are getting a reboot of sorts from the leaked footage, but now that it’s officially unveiled, we have a clearer picture of what’s coming our way.

But on top of that, we have another mainline game. So if you wanted something new, then there’s Tomb Raider Catalyst to make note of. This new game is slated to hit in 2027, so we won’t be diving into the next Tomb Raider adventure chapter next year, which might be a bit unfortunate for some players who were eager to see what’s next for Lara Croft. But we’ll hopefully see more of this one later in 2026.

That said, for those who want a refresh, look at the first Tomb Raider game, which will still be followed by Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis next year. That title should be with us in 2026, though we don’t yet have release dates for either game. But we’re certainly ready to dive into the reimagining of the first game. For now, you can view the trailers for both games while we wait.