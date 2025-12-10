Sigourney Weaver Reportedly Joining Tomb Raider Live-Action Series

Tomb Raider fans get ready! We know the franchise is going to have a resurgence here shortly. The franchise has spanned decades, and Lara Croft has become an iconic character for the gaming industry. It even inspired some previous live-action films. I’m sure you can recall the movies starring Angelia Jolie and Alicia Vikander.

However, after the reboot that came for the video game franchise, we’ve been waiting to see what exactly is coming next. Fortunately, we should see something related to Tomb Raider during this year’s The Game Awards ceremony. That will take place this Thursday, but until then, there seems to be a new report circulating about the upcoming show.

Tomb Raider Could See Sigourney Weaver Added To The Cast

If you were fond of the idea of a Tomb Raider live-action series, then we have some news for you. Tomb Raider already has its star taking on the iconic role of Lara Croft. For those of you who haven’t heard yet, actress Sophie Turner from Game of Thrones fame will be stepping into the role. However, casting has been a bit scarce, so we’re waiting to see who will be lending a hand in this show.

Thanks to Deadline, a new report has surfaced online that suggests actress Sigourney Weaver will be attached to the project. The actress has quite the lineup of credits to her name, and adding this level of star power might even draw more viewers to the show. Of course, it’s just a report yet, so nothing official has come out suggesting we are, in fact, going to see Weaver take a role in this production.

This wasn’t the only shred of news lately for the upcoming live-action series. It was just earlier this month that we got word of the upcoming Tomb Raider series being connected to the video game franchise. What we don’t know is whether the show is being attached to the previous Tomb Raider games or will interconnect with future installments.

Regardless, with the big boom we’re seeing in video game adaptations, we can’t wait to sit in on this one. Hopefully, the show turns out great and brings even more players to this iconic franchise. But only time will tell.