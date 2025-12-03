Live-Action Tomb Raider Series Will Interconnect With The Video Games

Tomb Raider fans know more content is coming their way. It’s been a bit of a hiatus when it comes to brand-new installments for the beloved video game franchise. The last major new release came in 2018 with Shadow of the Tomb Raider, finishing the trilogy that began with the 2013 reboot of the franchise. However, more recently, we have seen remastered editions of the original releases that came back in the mid to late 1990s.

If you’re craving more Tomb Raider, then fortunately, there’s more coming. We know a new video game is in the works from Amazon and Crystal Dynamics. While we wait to learn more about that game, we also have a live-action series to get hyped about. Adaptations for the video game industry have been doing rather well lately, and Lara Croft is looking to get in on the fun.

Tomb Raider Live-Action Series Will Interconnect With The Games

Thanks to Eurogamer, we’re learning today that Story Kitchen, an entertainment company, recently noted about the show on its website. In particular, it was revealed that the live-action series will help unify the storytelling between the series and video games. Of course, details beyond that are non-existent. So, it’s a big guessing game as to whether this series will connect with future Tomb Raider titles or if we will see any connection to previous games.

Sophie Turner has been tapped to star as Lara Croft in this landmark partnership between Story Kitchen and Amazon MGM Studios. The deal will reinvent the franchise on a massive scale, interconnecting a new live-action television series and video games into a unified storytelling universe.

That’s going to remain a mystery for now, until perhaps we start seeing more casting for the series. Depending on the characters used in the show, it could highlight some connections to past games, but at the moment, we don’t have that yet. With that said, we know that actress Sophie Turner is set to take on the role of Lara in this upcoming production.

We do have The Game Awards this month, and perhaps we’ll get our first look at the next game or even some details on the series. That show is full of surprise announcements and updates, so we’ll just have to see if Tomb Raider is attached to any of them.