Obviously Fake GTA 6 Rumor Debunked, Saving The Release Date

An obviously fake GTA 6 rumor was just debunked, but with the weight of credible sources.

Kotaku took the time to acknowledge a rumor from UK rumor outlet Popbitch. According to Popbitch, Rockstar fired the person who was working on GTA 6’s saving and loading systems, and that’s led to the game’s delay.

Kotaku very quickly clarified that GTA 6 will be able to save and load those saves. While they didn’t directly cite any sources, they did have sources to confirm and debunk other rumors.

While we’re not sure where the rumor came from, it says a lot more about the GTA community than Rockstar and GTA 6 itself.

It’s true that the last few years of development have had some crazy chapters. But then again, we have also seen a lot of evidence that the game is progressing towards the finish line.

We’re all really just waiting for summer, and the real GTA 6 marketing campaign, to begin.