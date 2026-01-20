Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Rockstar North Fully Operational And GTA 6 Development Unaffected By Yesterday’s Accident

by

It’s time to end the FUD around this.

Rockstar has reassured the public that GTA 6 development is progressing with no delays after yesterday’s explosion.

We reported on an explosion in Rockstar North’s Edinburgh location that compelled the studio to call the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. Fire crews finished that same day and no fatalities or damages were reported.

Rockstar Games finally explained what happened to BNO News. There was a malfunction in one of their heating boilers that led to the incident.

Local news outlets reported that the explosion caused a small fire. Notably, Rockstar did not corroborate this as fact.

Rockstar also said this:

Please know that everyone is well and our studio remains open and operational.

Fans can rest assured that this incident did not affect development of GTA 6, and Rockstar is still on schedule to deliver for the fans in November this year.

Rockstar can reassure fans further if they do have a 3rd trailer waiting in the wings, but we’ll have to wait for if and when they decide to release it.

Recent Videos

20 OVERHYPED Games That Actually Delivered

20 OVERHYPED Games That Actually Delivered
10 DUMBEST Things That BROKE Video Games

10 DUMBEST Things That BROKE Video Games
10 MIND BLOWING Moments in Recent Games

10 MIND BLOWING Moments in Recent Games
Is This Already The WORST Game of 2026?

Is This Already The WORST Game of 2026?
ELDER SCROLLS 6 RELEASE DELAY EXPLAINED, NEW GAME LETS YOU BE GOD & MORE

ELDER SCROLLS 6 RELEASE DELAY EXPLAINED, NEW GAME LETS YOU BE GOD & MORE
Hytale - Before You Buy

Hytale - Before You Buy
10 Recent Good Games That Didn't Sell Well

10 Recent Good Games That Didn't Sell Well
10 NEW Fan Discoveries That'll Get You Playing Again

10 NEW Fan Discoveries That'll Get You Playing Again
Does UBISOFT Deserve A Comeback?

Does UBISOFT Deserve A Comeback?
Category: Tag: , , , , ,