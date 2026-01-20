Rockstar North Fully Operational And GTA 6 Development Unaffected By Yesterday’s Accident

It’s time to end the FUD around this.

Rockstar has reassured the public that GTA 6 development is progressing with no delays after yesterday’s explosion.

We reported on an explosion in Rockstar North’s Edinburgh location that compelled the studio to call the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. Fire crews finished that same day and no fatalities or damages were reported.

Rockstar Games finally explained what happened to BNO News. There was a malfunction in one of their heating boilers that led to the incident.

Local news outlets reported that the explosion caused a small fire. Notably, Rockstar did not corroborate this as fact.

Rockstar also said this:

Please know that everyone is well and our studio remains open and operational.

Fans can rest assured that this incident did not affect development of GTA 6, and Rockstar is still on schedule to deliver for the fans in November this year.

Rockstar can reassure fans further if they do have a 3rd trailer waiting in the wings, but we’ll have to wait for if and when they decide to release it.