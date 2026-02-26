Rumor: Take-Two Formally Notified Sony and Microsoft GTA 6 Is On Track With “No Planned Delays”

Oh God it’s real this time is it.

We have one more sign that GTA 6 is releasing on schedule this November.

Millie A shared this claim on Twitter:

Sony and Microsoft have been formally notified by Take-Two Interactive that Grand Theft Auto VI remains on track for release within the current fiscal year.

At this stage, there are no planned delays, and the launch ‘window’ is understood to be firm.

We couldn’t independently verify this information, probably because it was based on an internal communication. But Millie is generally well regarded as a reliable source.

We all remember when GTA 6 was delayed the second time in a row. It’s part of why the fans have been anxious at any hint or leak that it could happen again.

But we should recognize Take-Two’s tone has changed since then. As recently as the start of this month, they confirmed that marketing will begin this summer.

And we also got unofficial evidence that development is going well. We found out that Rockstar North’s QA department didn’t have crunch as recently as May 2025.

These are real positive signs that the game is finally coming.