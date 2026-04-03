Xbox Fanfest Expands To Seven Countries For 2026 – And They Could Add Even More

Microsoft has made a huge surprise announcement for June; they are expanding Xbox Fanfest.

Microsoft just announced they were bringing back Xbox Fanfest last week, to coincide with the Xbox Games Showcase. Historically, the first Xbox Fanfest replaced their E3 presentation to celebrate the console and its culture with the fans.

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma made this announcement on Twitter:

The energy from fans in response to Xbox FanFest coming back to LA has been incredible.

We’re expanding to 7 more cities this year so we can celebrate with more of you. We can’t wait to see you out there!

As a result, they are bringing Xbox FanFest events to Cologne (Germany), London (UK), Mexico City (Mexico), Seattle (USA), Sydney (Australia), Tokyo (Japan), and Toronto (Canada).

And Xbox is looking to add even more venues around the world in the future. Regardless of where you live, Microsoft is directing fans to the Xbox FanFest website. So this is probably where they’ll share more information on how Xbox fans can join a FanFest event where they are.