Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Xbox Fanfest Expands To Seven Countries For 2026 – And They Could Add Even More

by

Asha is serious about bringing Xbox back.

Microsoft has made a huge surprise announcement for June; they are expanding Xbox Fanfest.

Microsoft just announced they were bringing back Xbox Fanfest last week, to coincide with the Xbox Games Showcase. Historically, the first Xbox Fanfest replaced their E3 presentation to celebrate the console and its culture with the fans.

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma made this announcement on Twitter:

The energy from fans in response to Xbox FanFest coming back to LA has been incredible.

We’re expanding to 7 more cities this year so we can celebrate with more of you. We can’t wait to see you out there!

As a result, they are bringing Xbox FanFest events to Cologne (Germany), London (UK), Mexico City (Mexico), Seattle (USA), Sydney (Australia), Tokyo (Japan), and Toronto (Canada).

And Xbox is looking to add even more venues around the world in the future. Regardless of where you live, Microsoft is directing fans to the Xbox FanFest website. So this is probably where they’ll share more information on how Xbox fans can join a FanFest event where they are.

Recent Videos

What The HELL Is Going On With FORTNITE?

What The HELL Is Going On With FORTNITE?
10 Games That Are CHALLENGING AAA GAMES

10 Games That Are CHALLENGING AAA GAMES
GTA 6 OPEN WORLD SECRET SAUCE REVEALED, NEW GAMES ANNOUNCED & MORE

GTA 6 OPEN WORLD SECRET SAUCE REVEALED, NEW GAMES ANNOUNCED & MORE
I Am Jesus Christ - Before You Buy

I Am Jesus Christ - Before You Buy
15 Recent Open World Games That TRULY FEEL ALIVE

15 Recent Open World Games That TRULY FEEL ALIVE
25 Players Who Did The IMPOSSIBLE in Video Games

25 Players Who Did The IMPOSSIBLE in Video Games
10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of March 2026

10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of March 2026
Where The HELL is GTA 6?

Where The HELL is GTA 6?
20 Things Developers REGRETTED Putting In Games

20 Things Developers REGRETTED Putting In Games
Category: Tag: , , ,