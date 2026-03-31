Did Rockstar Really Plan To Add Zombies To GTA IV 2 Years Before Red Dead Redemption Undead Nightmare?

Former Rockstar developer Obbe Vermejj believes that they didn’t seriously consider adding zombies to GTA IV.
The topic came up because a GTA IV beta went public over the weekend. Among the discoveries from the beta were zombies, but fans already knew about this before.
Videotechuk asked Obbe about this on Twitter:
Would you be able to share anything on the cut zombie mode? The November 2007 build contains animations for zombies, pick up models and even a hospital bed with blood.
Obbe replied:
I don’t remember anything about zombies in 4. Artists were always trying to put zombies in things. Not something that got very far.
When prodded further, he said:
It was probably an experiment that didn’t work out. There were a lot of those.
A year after Obbe left Rockstar, the studio released Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare. So maybe that idea of Rockstar making a zombies game made their way stateside from Rockstar North all the way to their San Diego studio.