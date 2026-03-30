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18 Years Later, A GTA IV Beta Build Was Found – By A Thrifter Who Paid £5 For An Xbox 360

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We can’t make fun of Xbox anymore.

Fans are going crazy over a GTA IV beta build, but the story of how it was found is really funny.

Last weekend, GTAForums went into a tizzy as they found the beta build uploaded on Internet Archive. The file is 118 GB and fans are still going through it right now.

In a matter of hours, GTAForums user janmatant posted this:

Hey, I’m the guy who found the XDK with the IV files. I’m happy to see yous are having fun w it.

Btw, if anyone is interested, I’m looking to sell the console, it’s a phat white Xbox 360 XDK with a Rockstar North label on it.

When asked how if worked at Rockstar he said:

Nope, found it at a car boot sale for a fiver

A car boot sale is similar to a flea market. The main difference is the good thrifters out in the UK sell their used items from the trunk of their cars, or as they call it, the boot of their cars.

So yes, by pure chance the fans can now preserve Rockstar history.

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