Rockstar North Hiring For QA Testers A Week After Rockstar India (For GTA 6?)

We have a harder time coming up with a reason for this that is not GTA 6.

Rockstar North has new job openings for their QA department.

The Rockstar Careers website has a listing for Associate QA Tester: Technical for their Edinburgh HQ.

The job listing says they have these responsibilities:

Test and validate the technical performance of game features, content, and systems.

Test additional systems or game features as needed and respond to ad-hoc or time-sensitive test requests, potentially across multiple projects.

Last week, we reported on an upcoming recruitment drive in Rockstar India next month. They’re also looking for QA Testers, specifically for Game Functionality.

The QA testers in the Rockstar North location will be working on performance testing, which suggests they could be optimizing the game for PC. Of course, there will also be different standards in PlayStation between PS5 and PS5 Pro, and Xbox between Xbox Series S and Series X.

This job listing also does not mention GTA 6, but it’s hard to say that it has nothing to do with it. We’re having a harder time finding an argument that these recruitments are unrelated.

While it’s not 100 % confirmed we would take this as another sign that the game is finishing up and that wait really is ending very soon.