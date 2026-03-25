Rockstar India Is Holding A Recruitment Drive For Game Testers Next Month (For GTA 6?)

They don’t mention GTA 6 at all, but who are they kidding?

Rockstar Games is holding a huge recruitment drive, in Bangalore, India.

A senior staffer at Rockstar India made this post on LinkedIn:

Recruitment Drive Alert at Rockstar Games for GAMERS!

We are actively searching for talented GAME TESTERS to join our studio in Bangalore. If you have a passion for gaming, this may be the ideal position for you.

The recruitment drive is occurring this April 18. This job opening is also listed on Rockstar’s website, under the job title of Associate QA Tester – Game Functionality. Both listings state that this is an in-office, full-time position in their Bangalore office.

Neither listing mentions GTA 6. In fact, the LinkedIn post added tags for GTA V, Red Dead Redemption, and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Regardless, the circumstantial evidence points to it being related to GTA 6. If these new recruits aren’t testing the game itself, they could be getting recruited for the older games, so that senior testers can finish QA work on GTA 6.