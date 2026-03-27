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Fox McCloud Officially Confirmed For The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

by

say the line Fox.

Universal and Nintendo just confirmed that Star Fox is part of the Mario Illumination universe.

They just shared a photo with Fox McCloud himself on the Super Mario Galaxy movie Twitter account.

Argonaut Games, the studio who helped make the Star Fox games on SNES and N64, former Argonaut developer Dylan Cuthbert, and Fox’s character designer Takaya Imamura, all shared their heartfelt reactions in response.

It was only last week that we also confirmed that Pikmin would be in the movie. But unlike Pikmin, there’s no rule that says Star Fox characters can make guest appearances in other Nintendo IPs.

The elephant in the room, of course, is that there is a Nintendo IP where Fox has famously met Princess Peach, in what is the most unlikely yet legendary rivalry for the ages.

So yes, a Super Smash Bros. movie is now a potential future Illumination movie. We do have a nagging suspicion Fox won’t be appearing until the last five minutes, but we’ll see where Nintendo decided to go with this when the Super Mario Galaxy Movie releases next month.

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