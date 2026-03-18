Pikmin Were Just Confirmed For The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Pikmin are confirmed to be appearing in the Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

Some fans believe they already found Pikmin in a prior trailer in the far background, but this is the clearest confirmation that they’re appearing.

This 10 second viral video uploaded by the Super Mario Movie Twitter account gives us our big confirmation. The clip scrolls through the movie’s characters in rapid motion. Keen eyes noticed that three Pikmin appear just right there.

Last year, Nintendo Fellow Shigeru Miyamoto revealed that Nintendo has an unwritten rule that Pikmin are allowed to appear in non-Pikmin games. It now appears that’s been extended to other Nintendo media too.

So this will be the Pikmin’s debut in the big screen. But it also suggests that they’re going to be more than just Hidden Mickeys.

The Pikmin could be part of the game’s plot, adding new story beats to what already appears to be a loaded narrative. Regarding how big a part of the story they will be, on top of Yoshi, Rosalina, Bowser Jr., King Wart, Honey Queen, R.O.B., Lumalee and who knows what else, we’ll have to wait next month to find out.